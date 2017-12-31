FA Confirm Both Ashley Young and Kyle Naughton to Be Charged With Violent Conduct

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

The FA have confirmed that both Manchester United's Ashley Young and Swansea's Kyle Naughton are to be charged with violent conduct after their respective incidents on Saturday.

United star Young appeared to have struck Southampton's Dusan Tadic with an elbow, which was only picked up by replays and not spotted by referee Craig Pawson.

Swansea full-back Naughton trod on the leg of Watford's Stefano Okaka which was against missed by officials and picked up by TV replays.

Via a statement from the FA's official website, both players have until 5pm on Sunday to respond and are looking at missing three games each. United could be without Young for the upcoming clashes with Everton, Derby and Stoke, while Swansea may have Naughton missing for the games with Tottenham, Wolves and Newcastle.

Young's suspension will come as a blow for United - the England man has enjoyed a renassance this season as a converted full-back, and had been deputising for the injured Antonio Valencia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters