FA Confirm Both Ashley Young and Kyle Naughton to Be Charged With Violent Conduct

The FA have confirmed that both Manchester United's Ashley Young and Swansea's Kyle Naughton are to be charged with violent conduct after their respective incidents on Saturday.

United star Young appeared to have struck Southampton's Dusan Tadic with an elbow, which was only picked up by replays and not spotted by referee Craig Pawson.

Swansea full-back Naughton trod on the leg of Watford's Stefano Okaka which was against missed by officials and picked up by TV replays.

Via a statement from the FA's official website, both players have until 5pm on Sunday to respond and are looking at missing three games each. United could be without Young for the upcoming clashes with Everton, Derby and Stoke, while Swansea may have Naughton missing for the games with Tottenham, Wolves and Newcastle.

Young's suspension will come as a blow for United - the England man has enjoyed a renassance this season as a converted full-back, and had been deputising for the injured Antonio Valencia.

