Huddersfield Set to Pull Off Transfer Coup by Signing Monaco Full-Back on Loan Deal

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Huddersfield are set to pull off a coup in next month's transfer window by completing a loan deal to sign Monaco full-back Terence Kongolo.

The 23-year-old was signed by the French side last summer as a replacement for the Manchester City-bound Benjamin Mendy, but has surprisingly struggled for regular game time at his new club.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Before his move to Monaco though, Kongolo was viewed as one of Europe's top young full-backs, and his form at Feyenoord prompted Leonardo Jardim to shell out €15m for him.

As reported by RMC, Huddersfield have successfully negotiated a loan move for the player which will be made official next month, after some key persuasion by manager David Wagner.

The German coach is understood to have been a major reason for Kongolo agreeing to the move, and Terriers supporters are sure to be pleased with a seemingly solid signing.

There is no option to buy with the loan deal, but having the Dutchman come in at all will only improve the squad - the star is able to operate at full-back and centrally, which is sure to come in handy as the season wears on.

He will become the second Kongolo to ply his trade in English football, with brother Rodney on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Manchester City.

