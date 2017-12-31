La Liga Expert Claims Barcelona Haven't Opened Talks With Coutinho But He Could Still Leave

Guillem Balague has claimed Barcelona haven't yet approached Philippe Coutinho about a move to the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian's proposed transfer to the Blaugrana is one of the longest running sagas of the year, and reports have continued despite the closure of the summer transfer window.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The January window opens on Monday, however and there is expectation that Barca will come back in for Coutinho, but according to Balague no progress has been made between the two parties.

He wrote on Twitter: "On Coutinho. There has been no meetings with Barcelona, FCB have put no new offer (yet), LFC have put no price to him, there was no promise from LFC to him to sell him now, LFC are not forced to sell, but...

As there has been no new offer from FCB yet, we don't know what LFC’s final stand. But they seem more ambiguous. "Nothing is forever... there's always a solution" (Klopp). Are they planning to agree something for the summer? Open to huge offer? Things clearer when FCB sends offer — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 31, 2017

"As there has been no new offer from FCB yet, we don't know what LFC’s final stand. But they seem more ambiguous. 'Nothing is forever... there's always a solution' (Klopp). Are they planning to agree something for the summer? Open to huge offer? Things clearer when FCB sends offer."

The 25-year-old has shone for Liverpool so far this season, despite having put in a transfer request to leave back in summer - he has scored 12 goals in all competitions, but it remains to be seen if he will add to that tally as the January window opens.

