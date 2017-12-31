LEAKED: Potential Designs for Barca's 2018/19 Away & 3rd Kits Surface Online

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Barcelona's away and third strips for the 2018/19 season have been leaked online, well at least the supposed design.

Said design was released by footyheadlines.com, who have quite the good record when it comes to revealing upcoming kits way in advance of their launch.

Image by Kavan Flavius

According to the site, the Catalan side's upcoming away kit will be bright green, or 'volt' for the third time in the club's history. Barca have previously donned such away threads in 2005/06 and 2014/15, and could bring back the fan favourite theme next season.

Image by Kavan Flavius

The third kit is reported as being maroon and pink, which is not dissimilar to the club's current third. This is as a result of Rakuten being the sponsor, and the electronic company will be sponsoring the Spanish side for the second season running.

The club's 2018/19 third kit is expected to be launched in August or September of 2018.

