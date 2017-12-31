Leicester Fan Gary Lineker Had Some Choice Words for Mo Salah After Anfield Brace: 'Little B**tard'

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Most people watched in awe as Mohamed Salah hit another two goals in the Premier League against Leicester on Saturday, but there was one man found it particularly difficult to praise him.

The Egyptian was on target for the Reds yet again, meaning he now has 23 goals in all competitions for the club he joined in the summer.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He has blown people away with his blistering pace and eye for goal, and few teams have been able to stand his way so far.

The Foxes were just another team powerless top prevent the exploits of the 25-year-old, who upset Match of the Day host and Leciester fan Gary Lineker as a result.

The 57-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Credit where credit's due. 2 more goals. Salah you little bastard."

Lineker of course means nothing by it, and has often sung the former Roma man's praises this season.

His two goals helped Liverpool climb closer to third place, which is now occupied by Manchester United after they slipped up against Southampton as Chelsea swept aside Stoke - the Reds are just three behind the Red Devils and four ahead of Tottenham who have a game in hand.

