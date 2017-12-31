Man Utd Legend Ryan Giggs Defends His Aspirations of Coaching at Higher Level

Ryan Giggs has defended his coaching aspirations after receiving criticism over his perceived unwillingness to begin at a lower level.

The former Manchester United winger was linked with the Swansea position following the dismissal of Paul Clement but ruled himself out prior to the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal.

It led to suggestions that Giggs look below the Premier League, but he has insisted that he is fully qualified for a top-tier job.

🆕 In his latest Class of '92 diary, Ryan Giggs defends his managerial aspirations and says #MUFC must focus on trying to finish second... https://t.co/OgIGszhXvI pic.twitter.com/buC0E4vRoJ — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) December 31, 2017

"I did an interview last week about my managerial aspirations and received some criticism because apparently I wasn't willing to manage at a lower level," Giggs wrote for Sky Sports.

"I didn't say anything at all about not managing at a lower level; I said because of my experience, I'd be more suited coaching at the level which I previously played and coached.

"My critic quoted Steven Gerrard saying, in his experience, footballers want to just do their UEFA C Licence and go straight into the job. I did my UEFA B Licence when I was 29, my A Licence when I was 35, my Pro Licence while I was still playing and I coached at Manchester United for three years - including managing four games - so I don't see the relevance.

Dave Thompson/GettyImages

"The argument that players who have been a success can't go into success is a non-argument. People use Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger but there are also countless examples of unsuccessful players being unsuccessful managers. It is all down to the individual.

"I played until I was 40 so I was doing my Pro Licence on a Saturday and Sunday, training on a Monday and Tuesday, doing more coaching and then driving back for Champions League games on Wednesday. To say I haven't put in the work is ridiculous.

"I felt I could gain more from moving on and I'm now waiting for that right opportunity. I've shown interest in the Wales job and I'm involved in Salford and the Vietnamese football academy."