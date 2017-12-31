Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku's Head Injury 'Not Serious' Despite Concerning Scenes at Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku's head injury against Southampton has been deemed not as serious as first feared, with the striker suffering a concussion.

The Belgian clashed heads with Wesley Hoedt early on in the match, and there were real concerns as he left the pitch on a stretcher.

Thankfully though, Lukaku is OK all things considered and may only miss a couple of matches, which is good news considering there were rumours of major cerebral trauma.

Even if he feels well enough in himself to play sooner, new Premier League rules prevent him from returning less than seven days after the occurrence of a head injury.

United manager Jose Mourinho said, as quoted by Belgian publication HLN: "I cannot give an update yet. But when it's bad news, it normally arrives immediately. And that is not the case.

"But if you look at the way he leaves the field, you do not have to think twice about cutting a knot. It will not only be a problem for today, but also for the next two matches. I can assure you."

Mourinho now has something to think about going into the next game, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic also out injured for around a month - Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are two other options up top for the Portuguese.

