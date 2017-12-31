Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku's Head Injury 'Not Serious' Despite Concerning Scenes at Old Trafford

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Romelu Lukaku's head injury against Southampton has been deemed not as serious as first feared, with the striker suffering a concussion.

The Belgian clashed heads with Wesley Hoedt early on in the match, and there were real concerns as he left the pitch on a stretcher.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Thankfully though, Lukaku is OK all things considered and may only miss a couple of matches, which is good news considering there were rumours of major cerebral trauma.

Even if he feels well enough in himself to play sooner, new Premier League rules prevent him from returning less than seven days after the occurrence of a head injury.

United manager Jose Mourinho said, as quoted by Belgian publication HLN: "I cannot give an update yet. But when it's bad news, it normally arrives immediately. And that is not the case. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"But if you look at the way he leaves the field, you do not have to think twice about cutting a knot. It will not only be a problem for today, but also for the next two matches. I can assure you."

Mourinho now has something to think about going into the next game, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic also out injured for around a month - Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are two other options up top for the Portuguese.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters