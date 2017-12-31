Mauro Icardi Reportedly Stalls Over New Inter Deal in the Hope That Real Madrid Come Calling

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Inter superstar Mauro Icardi is apparently stalling over a new deal on offer at San Siro, as he waits it out for Real Madrid to come calling.

Los Blancos have been credited with interest in the striker, and are supposedly looking to replace Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

As reported by AS, Icardi's current buy-out clause stands at around €110m, which Madrid would easily be able to afford to pay, which could leave Inter powerless to prevent their talisman from leaving.

His agent Wanda Nara, who also happens to be his wife, is thought to be managing the situation closely, trying to gain her husband some bargaining power for any deal in the offing.

The 24-year-old has been forging a strong reputation over the past few years in Italian football, and is now widely considered one of Europe's top marksmen.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Argentinian has hit 88 Serie A goals since his move to the Nerazzurri in 2013, and is leading the way in the goalscoring charts for the current season with 17.

Scarily, Icardi is still a number of years away from his prime, meaning he makes for the ideal kind of target for Madrid.

It is thought that Zinedine Zidane is looking to cash in on fellow countryman Benzema or even Gareth Bale, who is causing frustration at the club with his injury record.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters