Mauro Icardi Reportedly Stalls Over New Inter Deal in the Hope That Real Madrid Come Calling

Inter superstar Mauro Icardi is apparently stalling over a new deal on offer at San Siro, as he waits it out for Real Madrid to come calling.

Los Blancos have been credited with interest in the striker, and are supposedly looking to replace Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu.

As reported by AS, Icardi's current buy-out clause stands at around €110m, which Madrid would easily be able to afford to pay, which could leave Inter powerless to prevent their talisman from leaving.

His agent Wanda Nara, who also happens to be his wife, is thought to be managing the situation closely, trying to gain her husband some bargaining power for any deal in the offing.

The 24-year-old has been forging a strong reputation over the past few years in Italian football, and is now widely considered one of Europe's top marksmen.

The Argentinian has hit 88 Serie A goals since his move to the Nerazzurri in 2013, and is leading the way in the goalscoring charts for the current season with 17.

Scarily, Icardi is still a number of years away from his prime, meaning he makes for the ideal kind of target for Madrid.

It is thought that Zinedine Zidane is looking to cash in on fellow countryman Benzema or even Gareth Bale, who is causing frustration at the club with his injury record.

