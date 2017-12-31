Pep Guardiola Reveals it Took Him Time to Consider Deploying Fabian Delph as Stand-in Left-Back

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed it took him a year of getting to know his players to truly understand their potentials, and used Fabian Delph as the main case.

Last season the Spaniard failed to deliver any trophies in his debut campaign in England, but received the benefit of the doubt from many.

With City now flying in 2017/18, Guardiola has suggested that he is no magician and that inspiration did not hit straight away.

As quoted by the Express, he said: "Last season, I never thought of playing Fabian Delph at full-back. Now it’s: 'Ah, the brilliant Pep, how talented he is.' Why I didn’t do that last season? I ask that myself as well.

"Sometimes you need more time to see things and then you realise that Mendy is injured, we have a player who is a midfield player, but he is smart, he is a real leader, Fabian Delph. That is why I always give credit to the players for what they do."

Guardiola has been lavished in recent weeks for his coaching abilities alongside the managerial side of things, with only two of his summer signings in Ederson and Kyle Walker starting regularly at the moment, with nine players who arguably disappointed in his first season.

Delph has also come in for deserved credit after filling in so well for the injured Mendy, and his performances have put him in the frame for England ahead of next summer's World Cup.

