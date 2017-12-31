VIDEO: Wilfried Zaha Assures Crystal Palace Fans He Will Stay at the Club Beyond January

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has insisted he will remain with the club until the end of the season at least.

The Ivorian shone against Manchester City in the teams' 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Sunday and was asked by a reporter straight after the game: "Are you going to be here all the way through? The Palace fans are asking."

Crystal Palace fans will be delighted with this news... #cpfc pic.twitter.com/ZWWHuwAh5a — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 31, 2017

The former Manchester United winger began to nod even before the question had finished and replied simply: "Yes I am."

On the face of things it sounds like Zaha has every intention of staying at Palace beyond January, but it remains to be seen what happens if a big money offer comes in.

Zaha has been the Eagles' brightest spark this season, and his impact has helped lift them off the bottom of the table and into 17th.

He has continued to be linked with Tottenham, who are supposedly keen to add another winger to their roster.

The 25-year-old has also caught the attention of Arsenal and Chelsea, but if his comment holds true then Palace fans don't have anything to worry about next month.

