West Ham's Interest in Alfie Mawson Dealt a Huge Blow as Swansea Want £40m

West Ham's attempts to bring in Swansea's Alfie Mawson have been foiled by the Welsh club's expensive price tag. Hammers boss David Moyes had plans of bringing in Mawson to shore up his defence for the second half of the campaign.

However, according to The Sun (via HITC), only an astonishing offer of £40m will be the fee to take the centre-back away from the Liberty Stadium.

In the midst of Swansea's poor form and managerial change, the one bright spark that has emerged from a season of abjectness has been Mawson's performances. His performances despite his surrounding circumstances have attracted many suitors, though West Ham seem to be the club leading the race for the 23-year-old.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Moyes has been an admirer of Mawson for quite a while now, and reports from The Sun suggest that he had planned to swoop in for the defender during his managerial stint at Sunderland. Now at West Ham, Moyes will look to revive his interest in him in January, though he now faces the stumbling block of £40m.

With negotiations still early, Moyes will be looking to chip away at Swansea's high valuation for Mawson, using players as part exchange in the deal.

Previously, the Swans expressed interest in bringing back West Ham's Andre Ayew, though refused to meet the £20.5m valuation that the Hammers initially paid for him.

With Virgil van Dijk becoming the most expensive defender at £75m, it may have triggered Swansea to inflate Mawson's valuation, though Moyes will be unwilling to meet the Swans at their offer.