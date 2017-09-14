Soccer

How to purchase 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets

More Sports
Tickets for the 2018 World Cup in Russia are now on sale. The first wave of ticket sales opened up on Thursday morning.

Those interested in traveling to Russia for the World Cup will have a chance to submit applications for tickets through FIFA's official website. The first wave lottery is open until Oct. 12. Once entered, you will be notified of your application status on Nov. 16. Ticket sales will take place through Nov. 28. After that, tickets will be available on a first-come and first-served basis.

The second phase of tickets begins on Dec. 5 because the FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw is on Dec. 1. A "last minute" window will run from April 18 to July 15, 2018.

Russian residents will be offered tickets at a discounted rate. If you get tickets, you will also be exempt from applying for a Russian travel visa and will be provided with free rail transit between host cities.

The World Cup begins on June 14 ar Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

