Alan Pardew Admits Penalty Was Tough on Arsenal After Winning Late Point at Home

January 01, 2018

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that the refereeing decision that cost Arsenal a late penalty was perhaps a bit harsh, but also insisted that his side needed a break after quite the rough first half of the season.

The Baggies, having hosted Arsene Wenger's men at the Hawthorns on Sunday, seemed to be headed for yet another defeat after James McClean directed Alexis Sanchez's wayward free-kick past Ben Foster in goal on minute 83 of the match.

But Jay Rodriguez would convert from the spot with just two minutes to go, following Calum Chambers' handball in the Gunners box.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Pardew conceded that his team were lucky to be handed the spot kick.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-ARSENAL

"When you keep talking to a team about doing the right things, application and 'learning your luck,' when it doesn't happen it is hard," he said.


"But we got something today at last. The decision is a tough one on Arsenal. I've seen it and wow, he could not have given it, could have given it, whatever, but we deserved the break.

"If we put that much commitment and effort in, we will get enough breaks to win."

While any point against a side like Arsenal should be taken as a positive, Pardew urged his men to go after wins in their remaining matches.

"Turning points are always strange in these situations," he added. "We need to win a game, we still haven't got that win, and we've had a lot of draws, more than any team in the Premier League. We've got to turn them into wins. We've got to get that second or third goal.

"I do, I think we need to try and move something around.

"If I look at the history of teams in the bottom three, and we're at the bottom at the moment, you've got to do some business just to freshen things up, and add a different character, even just for the dressing room.

"So I'll be working hard with the chairman and sporting director here to do that."

