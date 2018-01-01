Arsenal Substitutes See the Funny Side of Fashion Accessory Used on Bench During Draw at West Brom

Arsenal subs Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and David Ospina saw the funny side after they were snapped wearing sleeping bags on the bench during Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Pictures in The Sun showed the trio laughing as they went to all resorts to keep themselves warm in freezing temperatures at the Hawthorns.

Arsenal substitutes have sent the internet into meltdown 😂 https://t.co/3NAASFxQJ7 pic.twitter.com/4sYwd58Qsp — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 31, 2017

Youngster Ainsley-Niles did get a chance to remove his sleeping bag as he came on for the injured Sead Kolasinac after 37 minutes, though Elneny and Ospina spent the whole game keeping themselves warm in their bags on the bench.

It leaves the Gunners facing an injury crisis before Wednesday's clash with Chelsea as they have six key first team players potentially missing for the home game with the champions. The draw on Sunday leaves Arsenal three points behind fourth but are 12 goals worse off than Liverpool, who currently occupy that position.

Alexis Sanchez had given the Gunners the lead with barely seven minutes left, but a controversial penalty for the Baggies saved them a vital point that took Alan Pardew's side off the bottom of the table.