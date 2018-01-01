Barca Defender Umtiti Could Be the Next Addition to Guardiola's Man City Revolution

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is finally ready to launch a £50m January bid for Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti.

The French international has a clause written into his current contract that if matched will allow him to discuss the possibility of a transfer away from the Nou Camp. It is understood that Guardiola has been a long term admirer of the defender - like rivals Manchester United - and now believes the time is right to strike. City require defensive reinforcements as central defence remains an area of concern due to form and questionable fitness, particularly of club captain Vincent Kompany.

Umtiti now seems a priority signing as the Citizens look to bolster their central defensive options in trying to achieve an unparalleled 'Quardruple'.

It is not all good news for City as Sun Sport reports that star striker Sergio Aguero remains uncertain about his long term future at the Etihad and looks ready to quit the club this summer.

City's record scorer signed a one year extension to his contract last January, taking him to the summer of 2020. However, the Argentine international still has a strong affinity to Independiente where he is adored by home supporters even after leaving the club more than twelve years ago to join Atletico Madrid.

Former Independiente vice-president Carlos Sola said: “Fans know what he has done for the club.

“Kun only played here for a few years but all the people here think he is a club great. And when he comes back, he is a supporter of the club — he is one of them.”

Guardiola has shown throughout his managerial career he can be ruthless in making tough decisions for the benefit of the team. Although new additions seem likely during the winter transfer window, expect to see some of the squad leave as the Spaniard looks to build a side capable of long term success and that could mean some of City's star players are moved on.