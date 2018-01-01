Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Escapes Punishment for Apparent Dive Against Man City

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha will not face any retroactive punishment for what was considered by many to be a dive against Manchester City on Sunday.

Zaha won a controversial penalty after appearing to throw himself following contact from Raheem Sterling in the City box, but the resulting spot kick was saved by Ederson.

FA will not be taking retrospective action against Wilfried Zaha for his won penalty vs Manchester City. More @MailSport soon — Kieran Gill (@kierangill_DM) January 1, 2018

The Premier League leaders were held to a 0-0 draw, with the Eagles ending their winning streak.

And according to the Daily Mail, the FA have decided that Zaha will not be punished as footage of his actions isn't conclusive enough to prove a case of clear and obvious diving.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton, however, was very unimpressed with the Palace man, and asked for him to be banned after completing the 'worst dive I've seen this season'.

"I am surprised that Jon Moss was conned by Wilfried Zaha into giving Crystal Palace that late penalty," he wrote in the Verdict.

"Zaha is a wonderful, exciting player but diving is his biggest flaw. Not for the first time, he went down far too easily.

"He must be banned and it is time for the diving panel to step up. They have already punished Oumar Niasse and Manuel Lanzini but Zaha's dive was the worst I have seen this season."