Gary Neville Breaks Twitter After Sky Pundit Seemingly Unravels Reason Behind Granit Xhaka Stat

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Sky commentator Martin Tyler pointed out that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has had more touches of the ball than any other player this season, but Gary Neville believes it's only because he can't control the ball properly.

The stat, revealed during Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Brom shocked fellow commentator Neville who said it's because: "He takes four touches when he should be taking one", seemingly suggesting the Swiss midfielder's ball control isn't great.

As reported in The Sun, Twitter users had differing reactions to Neville's analysis of the midfielder, who has received heavy criticism from his own fans, rival fans, pundits and critics alike since his £35m move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

Arsenal's draw at the Hawthorns left them three points behind fourth placed Liverpool, and are also 12 goals worse off than the Reds. They face a crucial game with Chelsea on Wednesday despite injuries to six first team players.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters