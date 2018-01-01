Gary Neville Breaks Twitter After Sky Pundit Seemingly Unravels Reason Behind Granit Xhaka Stat

Sky commentator Martin Tyler pointed out that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has had more touches of the ball than any other player this season, but Gary Neville believes it's only because he can't control the ball properly.

The stat, revealed during Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Brom shocked fellow commentator Neville who said it's because: "He takes four touches when he should be taking one", seemingly suggesting the Swiss midfielder's ball control isn't great.

Most Touches in the Premier League this season:



🔴 Granit Xhaka 1,846

🔵 Kevin De Bruyne 1,831

🔵 Nicolas Otamendi 1,814

🔵 Fernandinho 1,805

🔵 David Silva 1,754 pic.twitter.com/vv21YqIRab — WeLoveBetting 💻 📱 (@WeLoveBettingUK) December 26, 2017

As reported in The Sun, Twitter users had differing reactions to Neville's analysis of the midfielder, who has received heavy criticism from his own fans, rival fans, pundits and critics alike since his £35m move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

Neville absolutely right mocking that most touches stat by Xhaka by saying he takes 3/4 touches too many every time, incredibly slow moving the ball. — Exiled Expat (@ComradeNuts) December 31, 2017

Gary Neville has just destroyed Xhaka 😂😂. He’s having 4 touches when he should be doing it in 1 😭😭😭 — Mark (@sparkz91) December 31, 2017

Highlight of the first-half: Gary Neville being surprised that Xhaka has the most touches for Arsenal (and in PL). It’s like he’s never watched Xhaka or Arsenal. — Llew (@FfwtboLlew) December 31, 2017

Arsenal's draw at the Hawthorns left them three points behind fourth placed Liverpool, and are also 12 goals worse off than the Reds. They face a crucial game with Chelsea on Wednesday despite injuries to six first team players.