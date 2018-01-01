Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Players Are 'Buying Into' Reds Rotation Policy This Season

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his players are 'buying into' his squad rotation policy at Anfield, while also admitting that no one is 'guaranteed' to play the next game even if they perform well when given a chance.

"They are buying into [rotation]. Nobody told me anything different," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"If you want to be part of a really good football club you need to respect there are a lot of other really good players," he added.

The Reds are expected to name a much changed side against Burnley on New Year's Day to the one that narrowly beat Leicester on 30th December, which is reflective of what Klopp is trying to do to keep everyone as fresh and ready as possible.

"We are professionals. My job is not to keep them all happy. I can't do that every day. But I can as often as they let me do it," the boss explained.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"It's all about performing. If you perform it's not guaranteed you will play the next game.

"The players know it's difficult to play all the games. If you ask them it is 'yes, I'm ready' but they aren't all the time. We tried to do it in November and early December, with a lot of rotation, to bring a situation where we can keep on going."

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is set to return for the trip to Burnley, having been left on the bench as understudy to Loris Karius as 2017 came to a close at the weekend.

Star forward Mohamed Salah remains a doubt for the game at Turf Moor.

