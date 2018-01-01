Leicester Finally Register Summer Signing Adrien Silva as January Transfer Window Opens

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Leicester City have finally been able to register summer signing Adrien Silva following the opening of January transfer window, four long months after buying the Euro 2016 winner from Sporting CP.


The Foxes missed the deadline to register Silva by mere seconds back in August and the Portuguese international has been sidelined ever since, waiting for his chance to play.

"It's been very frustrating, but now the difficult times are past me and now I'm very happy to be close to my goal," Silva told LCFC TV.

"I've been working hard every day to arrive at this moment and I'm in good shape.

"It's been very important to keep training because it's a long time not playing and of course I can work and train more than normal, but there is nothing better than the game," he added.

"I will be in good shape because I have worked a lot - I have confidence in that - but I have to play games to get better."

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Silva has remained eligible to train throughout his enforced absence and the club have explained how sessions have been tailored towards building up his fitness.

"They've been great for me and they keep pushing to keep my mentality up. They have been very important for me. I see a great future in front of us," the 28-year-old said of his team-mates.

"It's my strength to have my family close to me also and when some periods are not very good like this one, it's very important.

"They keep your smile on your face. I have to thank them also for being there, not only in the good times but also in the bad ones."

