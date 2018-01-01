Leicester Set Sights on Celta & Bournemouth Defenders as Transfer Window Reopens

Leicester City have reportedly made targets of two players as they look to beef up their squad for the second half of the season, per the Leicester Mercury.

The former Premier League champions have struggled since the amazing campaign in which they won England's top prize, and have had to get rid of two managers as well.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

New boss Claude Puel is reported as having made Celta Vigo defender Jonny and Bournemouth's Adam Smith January targets, with the aim of reinforcing his squad.

The Foxes are said to be in the hunt for a right-back, given Danny Simpson's injury layoff, and Benfica's Andre Almeida was thought to be their main target.





Jonny, who has spent all of his career at Celta, and Smith, who has made 16 appearances as a starter for the Cherries this season, have now emerged as prospective signings for the King Power side.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Celta man has also made 16 starts for his side this term, and is nearing 200 appearances.

Leicester are also considering a move for Glenn Johnson, who is about to become a free agent after falling down the pecking order at Stoke City. But the report claims that an approach is unlikely as he hasn't played a first-team game since October.

The Foxes have received a boost in the form of Adrien Silva, however, finally signing the player after missing the deadline by 14 seconds in the summer. The Portuguese midfielder completed the £22m deal on Monday after being left in the wilderness for four months and was named on the bench against Huddersfield in Leicester's first match of the year.