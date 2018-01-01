In Levy We Trust? Pochettino Calls for Calm Over Toby Alderweireld Contract: 'Daniel Is Very Good'

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that there is no need be alarmed over the ongoing contact standoff with star defender Toby Alderweireld, and has called for the club's supporters to remain calm and trust in chairman Daniel Levy. 

The 28-year-old centre-back is set to see his current contract expire in 18 months, with Spurs possessing the option to add on an extra year which would run until 2020. However, Alderweireld is said to want a substantial rise on his £50,000-a-week wage, an offer he has not received, unlike a number of his teammates. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Thus, the contract stand-off has some fans on edge as the 28-year-old would be permitted to leave the club in the summer of 2019 if his £25m release clause is activated at least 14 days before the end of the transfer window.  

Despite the constant talk surrounding the prolonged contract negotiations which started in December 2016, Pochettino remains unalarmed as he said, via the Guardian: “This is a message for our fans and for everyone: Toby still has two-and-a-half years of contract.

“Messi was six months left on his contract. Messi! If something happens [on Alderweireld], the club is going to communicate. But I don’t understand all these things when the players are all under contract."

When asked if Alderweireld's release clause ensured Tottenham would keep hold of the defender for only another 18 months, Pochettino said: "It’s two and a half years. Daniel Levy said to me: ‘Don’t worry, gaffer. It’s two and a half years.’

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Players like Érik Lamela still haven’t signed [new contracts]. Or another player signs with two years left. It’s different contexts, different reasons. It’s not only to say the club needs to do this and this. 


"Calm. Calm, our fans. Because Daniel is very good. He has managed the club for 17 or 18 years. Look at how Tottenham was 18 years ago and how it is today. I think full credit to Daniel. Let him work. It is important the fans trust in Daniel,” he added. 

The Belgium international has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since November 1 and is expected to return to the side later this month or in early February. 

