Liverpool Star Dejan Lovren Facing Up to 5 Years in Prison Following Accusations of Perjury

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Liverpool star Dejan Lovren could face up to five years in prison after being accused of perjury, as reported by ESPN.

The 28-year old will appear in court on Tuesday after he was alleged to have given false testimony during a football corruption investigation. 

Public prosecutors in Lovren's home country of Croatia believe that the Liverpool man lied under oath regarding his transfer from Dinamo Zagreb to French giants Lyon in 2010. A public prosecutor spoke about the reasoning for the investigation. 

AFP/GettyImages

“The county prosecutor’s office in Osijek is investigating Dejan Lovren on a suspicion of giving a false testimony.”

The case is reportedly part of a £14million embezzlement trial of former Dinamo boss Zdravko Mamic. If Lovren were to go to prison his team would probably not miss him, as they have just acquired Dutchman Virgil van Dijk for an astonishing £75million. 

Liverpool face a tricky trip to Burnley on New Years Day, and are likely to be without star man Mo Salah, after the Egyptian limped off in their win against Leicester City on Saturday. 

A win for the Merseyside giants would see them go level on points with rivals Manchester United, if only for a few hours at least.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters