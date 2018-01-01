Liverpool Star Dejan Lovren Facing Up to 5 Years in Prison Following Accusations of Perjury

Liverpool star Dejan Lovren could face up to five years in prison after being accused of perjury, as reported by ESPN.

The 28-year old will appear in court on Tuesday after he was alleged to have given false testimony during a football corruption investigation.

Public prosecutors in Lovren's home country of Croatia believe that the Liverpool man lied under oath regarding his transfer from Dinamo Zagreb to French giants Lyon in 2010. A public prosecutor spoke about the reasoning for the investigation.

AFP/GettyImages

“The county prosecutor’s office in Osijek is investigating Dejan Lovren on a suspicion of giving a false testimony.”

The case is reportedly part of a £14million embezzlement trial of former Dinamo boss Zdravko Mamic. If Lovren were to go to prison his team would probably not miss him, as they have just acquired Dutchman Virgil van Dijk for an astonishing £75million.

It's a beautiful feeling knowing your club no longer has to start Dejan Lovren as its first choice centre-back. — Mik (@MikLFC) January 1, 2018

Liverpool face a tricky trip to Burnley on New Years Day, and are likely to be without star man Mo Salah, after the Egyptian limped off in their win against Leicester City on Saturday.

A win for the Merseyside giants would see them go level on points with rivals Manchester United, if only for a few hours at least.