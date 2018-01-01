PHOTO: Hilarious Yet Bizarre Tweet About Man City Winger Leroy Sane Goes Viral After Palace Clash

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Of all the bizarre things to happen in football in 2017, an Ipswich Town fan's observation while watching Crystal Palace play Manchester City match is up there among the strangest.

Throughout the 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, the first time Manchester City had dropped points in the 2017/18 campaign since the first match day of the season, it was clear that the Citizens players were becoming frustrated by their inability to break the deadlock.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

City's German winger Leroy Sane was a particularly frustrated figure, completely nullified by Manchester United loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah. 

In his frustration the 21-year-old craned his head upwards, leaving one eagle-eyed viewer to spot an outlandish yet uncanny resemblance, in Sane's throat of all places.

The likeness spotted in the German's throat was none other that former Crystal Palace player and manager, Iain Dowie.

It seems that even more than a decade after he departed Crystal Palace, Dowie continues to help the Eagles in even the strangest and most abstract ways, with Palace becoming only the second team to take points away from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side this season.

