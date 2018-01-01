Real Madrid Set to Face Stubborn Resistance From Tottenham for Record Breaking Striker

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Real Madrid will make Spurs forward Harry Kane their prime transfer target in 2018, but face stubborn resistance from the North Londoners for his signature.


Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has lauded 24-year-old Kane, whose Boxing Day hat-trick against Southampton broke Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year. Whilst PSG forward Neymar has also been considered, the European champions have made the England man their number one target either in January or in the Summer.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly set a minimum price of €200m for Kane, with English rivals Manchester City also interested in taking him away. Levy has dealt with Real Madrid however, having sold fellow Spurs stars Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to the Spaniards for a combined £115m in previous summers.

Spurs currently sit fifth in the league, and despite some superb displays in the Champions League this season failure to qualify next season could well lure Kane away as Real look to find a more viable option for the misfiring Karim Benzema.

He not only broke Alan Shearer's domestic record in 2017, but also outscored every other European striker with an impressive 56 goals in all competitions. 

