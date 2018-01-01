Spaniard Diego Costa Admits to Never Learning English Following Unveiling to Atletico Madrid Fans

Atletico Madrid welcomed back striker Diego Costa this morning as the Spaniard was unveiled to the fans at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Costa, who has spent the past six months in exile, is now eligible to play for Atletico after the clubs transfer ban ended. The Spanish international moved from Chelsea during the summer following a spat with manager Antonio Conte.





The ex-Chelsea man revealed that during his three years in England he never learned the language, hinting that he didn't expect to stay at Chelsea for long, as quoted by AS.

Diego Costa is so proud of not having learned any English in three years in London, it's almost admirable. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) December 31, 2017

"I didn't learn English, which is a bit of a shame. I was really happy there, the people were great, the fans, my team mates were all great. Chelsea is a great club. I have a real fondness for them and all of the memories I have of my time there are good ones."

Costa also spoke about his frustration at sitting in the stands and not being able to help his team on the pitch.

"I've suffered just like fan - you suffer more watching the team from the stands. The team is looking good, even though we're out of the Champions League but we've still got a chance of doing something nice this season and that's what we'll be battling to do."

With Costa in the squad, Atletico now have an embarrassment of riches up front, and the Spaniard has claimed that the competition in the ranks will only benefit the team.

Diego Costa, Vitolo, Correa, Gameiro, Griezmann, and Torres . Atleti have a lot of strikers now I hope they’re versatile lol — Edgar (@chatoooo2_9) December 31, 2017

"I have a good understanding with Torres, Griezmann, Gameiro, Correa. The forwards are all doing well. I'm not just going to suddenly come into the team and be God. You go through ups and downs. I'm ready to play, I'll play alongside whoever the coach selects. There's a lot of competition. The other forwards are scoring a lot of goals and that competition is good."

Following the winter break, Atletico travel to Lleida in the first leg of their last 16 tie in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.