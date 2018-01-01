Spaniard Diego Costa Admits to Never Learning English Following Unveiling to Atletico Madrid Fans

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Atletico Madrid welcomed back striker Diego Costa this morning as the Spaniard was unveiled to the fans at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Costa, who has spent the past six months in exile, is now eligible to play for Atletico after the clubs transfer ban ended. The Spanish international moved from Chelsea during the summer following a spat with manager Antonio Conte.


The ex-Chelsea man revealed that during his three years in England he never learned the language, hinting that he didn't expect to stay at Chelsea for long, as quoted by AS.

"I didn't learn English, which is a bit of a shame. I was really happy there, the people were great, the fans, my team mates were all great. Chelsea is a great club. I have a real fondness for them and all of the memories I have of my time there are good ones."

Costa also spoke about his frustration at sitting in the stands and not being able to help his team on the pitch.

"I've suffered just like fan - you suffer more watching the team from the stands. The team is looking good, even though we're out of the Champions League but we've still got a chance of doing something nice this season and that's what we'll be battling to do."

With Costa in the squad, Atletico now have an embarrassment of riches up front, and the Spaniard has claimed that the competition in the ranks will only benefit the team.

"I have a good understanding with Torres, Griezmann, Gameiro, Correa. The forwards are all doing well. I'm not just going to suddenly come into the team and be God. You go through ups and downs. I'm ready to play, I'll play alongside whoever the coach selects. There's a lot of competition. The other forwards are scoring a lot of goals and that competition is good."

Following the winter break, Atletico travel to Lleida in the first leg of their last 16 tie in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters