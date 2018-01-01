Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles and More

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday to face a resurgent Swansea City side, who last time out picked up all three points away at Watford.

Swansea come into the fixture full of confidence, as they fought back from 1-0 down against the Hornets on Saturday to win 2-1. It was new manager Carlos Carvalhal's first game as Swansea boss, and the win meant that the Swans drew level on points with 19th placed West Brom. A win for the Welsh side on Tuesday could potentially lift them out of the relegation zone.

As for Spurs, they will be full of confidence heading into the fixture after thrashing Southampton 5-2 at Wembley on Boxing Day. Goal-machine Harry Kane scored his second hat-trick in two games against the Saints, and against a Swansea side who cannot keep a clean sheet, the Englishman is expected to notch once again on Tuesday.

Classic Encounter

Spurs traveled to the Liberty Stadium last season with hopes of winning the title still in their sights. The Londoners knew that they couldn't afford a slip up against the Swans, especially with Chelsea defeating all that opposed them.

The game began in the worst possible fashion for Spurs, as Wayne Routledge tapped home from close range to give the home side a shock lead.

Spurs pushed and pushed but were unable to find a breakthrough. In the 88th minute, however, they had a lifeline. Christian Eriksen played technically superb pass low into the box, and at the back post Dele Alli tapped home.

At this stage Spurs were pushing for the winner, and with one minute of added on time played they had their goal. It was the South Korean Son Heung-min who's shot deflected off goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and looped into the back of the net.

Spurs celebrated as if they had won the title. Despite leading, Spurs continued to push and in the fourth minute of added on time, Eriksen beautifully curled the ball home to give his side all three points.

Tottenham finished the season in second place, eventually losing the title to Chelsea. As for Swansea, they finished the campaign in 15th.

Key Battles

Sanches vs Dier

The battle of the midfield decides most games, and it will be no different in this match-up. Renato Sanches' time in English football has been very underwhelming. The Portuguese international came to England with the reputation of being the brightest star around. However, due to injury and a serious lack of form, the Bayern Munich loanee has failed to make any impact.

As for Eric Dier, the Englishman has continued where he left off last season. Sitting at the base of the midfield, Dier has shown that he is well capable of both starting attacks and breaking up play.

The battle between these two will be interesting. If Sanches is to reignite his career, then he will need to produce against Dier on Tuesday, and if he does so he could well help his team to victory in the process.

Mawson vs Kane

Alfie Mawson has been linked with a move away from the Welsh side in the past few months. Ever since the Englishman arrived in the Premier League, he has impressed. At 23-years old, the defender still has his best years ahead of him.

Not much else could be said about Harry Kane. The Englishman who breaks records and scores goals for fun. Against a leaky Swansea defence, it would come as no surprise to see the goal-machine bag another hat-trick come Tuesday.

Mawson will need to be on top form against Kane on Tuesday, but the most likely outcome from this key battle will see Kane come out on top.

Team News

Swansea

Kyle Naughton is suspended after he received a three game ban for stamping on Watford striker Stefano Okaka on Saturday.

Kyle Naughton banned for three games as he accepts FA violent conduct charge after stamping on Stefano Okaka https://t.co/n2J9vjfwxT pic.twitter.com/7Kl6qaQLOi — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 31, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur

Victor Wanyama is set to return for Spurs in the coming days, after the Kenyan missed the last five months of the season with injury.

Predicted Lineups

Swansea City (4-3-3): Fabianksi - Rangel, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson - Sanches, Carroll, Clucas - Dyer, Narsingh, Ayew.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Lloris - Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose - Dier, Dembele - Eriksen, Alli, Son - Kane.

Prediction

Despite Swansea's shock victory last time out, it is hard to look past a win for Spurs. With Harry Kane back to his best, expect Spurs to score at least twice against a leaky Swansea defence on Tuesday.

Swansea City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur