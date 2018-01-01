VIDEO: Arsenal Defender Screams 'Together' at Traveling Fans Amid Concerns​ Over Team Spirit

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín responded brilliantly to recent comments, made by Gunners legend Thierry Henry, in their 1-1 draw against West Brom on Sunday.


Henry claimed that the Arsenal squad didn't show any togetherness in their victory over Crystal Palace last week when only a handful of players celebrating with Alexis Sánchez following one of the Chilean's goals.


However, Bellerín responded to claims that there isn't harmony in the Arsenal squad by screaming "together" at the travelling Arsenal fans whilst the whole squad congratulated Alexis for converting a free-kick against West Brom.

Bellerín's actions certainly didn't go unnoticed either, with a number of fans picking up on his reaction on social media.

Bellerín is one of Arsenal's longest-serving players, having completed a move to north London from Barcelona's Juvenil side for just £450k in 2011. The Spaniard went on to have a loan spell with Watford in 2013 and broke into the Arsenal first-team shortly after.

However, the 22-year-old has been coming under fire for his performances in recent weeks, with Bellerín's dip in form causing some fans to demand he be sold.

For most Arsenal fans through, Bellerín is still one of the most promising players in their first team. With established right-backs a rarity in the modern game, Arsenal would be wise to hold onto the defender at all costs.

