VIDEO: Virgil van Dijk Officially Unveiled as a Liverpool Player

Liverpool have wasted no time in showing off their new £75m centre-back by releasing a promotional video on their social media with the caption: "Virgil van Dijk is a Red."

The defender has finally completed his move to Liverpool after seeing a summer transfer from Southampton collapse, with his new employers keen to show off their new signing.

"I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started," van Dijk said in an interview with the club website.





"I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special.

"With the history at the club and everything around it - even the training ground and stuff - it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and a perfect match for my family as well.

"I am just looking forward to being on the pitch, especially as a [home] player at the stadium. It’s going to be nice, especially the evening games and the European nights.

"I hope to win trophies," the Dutch international, who was at Anfield to see Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City, added. "Every player wants to win trophies and with this squad we have and the progress the club is making, I think we are very close to it.





"Obviously we still need to do it and we will see what the future brings."