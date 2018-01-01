Watford Boss Marco Silva Reportedly Under Pressure Following 9 Defeats in Hornets' Last 13 Matches

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Watford manager Marco Silva is reportedly under pressure following a poor run of results which has seen the Hornets lose nine of their last 13 games, as reported by the Mirror.

Executive chairman Scott Duxbury reportedly stormed out at the end of the Hornets shock home defeat to Swansea City on Saturday. 

Despite the poor run of form and the shock defeat to the Swans, Silva is said to not be in imminent danger of the sack, however the Portuguese boss is not in a comfortable position by any stretch of the imagination. 

Silva was sought after by Everton in the early months of the season, following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Duxbury and owner Gino Pozzo fought off the advances of the Merseyside club on more than one occasion and in the end kept their star man. 

However, since the appointment of Sam Allardyce at Everton, the form of Watford and the reputation of Silva has taken a hit. The Hornets have only picked up ten points out of their last 13 games.

The manner in which Watford have thrown away points has added to the pressure. Against the Toffees, the Hornets threw away a two-goal lead at Goodison Park and lost 3-2. In early December, they lost 2-1 to bottom side Crystal Palace, after being 1-0 up with two minutes to go. 

On Saturday, the Hornets were booed off the pitch as they slumped to another defeat, and this time to struggling Swansea. Things don't get easier for the London club as up next is a trip to leaders Manchester City, who earlier on in the season thrashed the Hornets 6-0 at Vicarage Road.

