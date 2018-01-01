West Ham vs West Brom Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Form, Team News & More

West Ham host West Brom at the London Stadium on Tuesday night, in what is already proving to be a relegation six-pointer.

Not many would have predicted that these two sides would be occupying 18th and 19th spot in the league at the mid-way point, but due to the poor form of both sides, in which both teams replaced their managers, they face a tough battle in the coming months to stay in the division.

West Brom sacking Pulis and replacing him with Pardew is beyond me. They're in a relegation battle. Pulis is an organiser and has never been relegated from the Premier League. I know who I'd rather have. — Joey (@joeydalziel) December 18, 2017

The Hammers have improved since David Moyes took over, as for West Brom, however, the appointment of Alan Pardew has not yet had the desired effect.

Classic Encounter

In the 2010/11 season, the Hammers traveled to the Hawthorns in the hopes of securing safety for another season.

The game got off to the worst possible start for the Londoners, as with only three minutes gone Graham Dorrans smashed the ball into the roof of the net from 25 yards out to give the Baggies the lead.

Things got even worse for the visitors in the eighth minute when winger Jerome Thomas coolly curled the ball low into the corner of the net. Two soon became three as the Baggies threatened to run riot.

It was an own-goal this time from Winston Reid, after he inadvertently knocked the ball into his own net.

Manager Avram Grant rallied his troops at half time, and in the 51st minute his side were back in the game, as Demba Ba smashed home from close range. The Hammers gained belief from their goal, and soon after Carlton Cole brought the score to 3-2 with a brave header.

The Baggies were on the ropes at this stage, and in the 83rd minute they conceded again. It was new signing Ba who acrobatically finished to bring his side level, and the Hammers comeback was complete.

West Brom finished in 11th that season, however West Ham were relegated as they finished bottom of the league.

Form

The appointment of Moyes was greeted with some dismay, but the Scot really has improved the Hammers. Wins against Chelsea and Stoke have sparked life into their season, and with a run of games against the sides in and around them, the London club are expected to climb out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

West Brom: Are on the longest current winless run in Europe's top 5 leagues, having failed to win their last 19 league matches (10 draws, 9 defeats) pic.twitter.com/M0WmclSpYP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 1, 2018

The Baggies come into the came without a win in their last 19 games. Despite being second from bottom, West Brom have kept six clean sheets this season. The main problem for the Baggies has been scoring goals, and with a current tally of 15 goals overall this campaign, Pardew might be tempted to dip into the transfer market in order to ensure safety.

Team News





West Brom

Nacer Chadli has been ruled out for up to two months with a hip injury. Midfielder James Morrison is expected back soon after a long lay-off, however this game is said to have come too early for the Scot.

West Ham

Both Mark Noble and Michail Antonio are set to miss the trip to the Hawthorns. The pair picked up knocks in the draw against Bournemouth on Boxing Day and are likely to miss out.

Predicted Lineups

West Brom (4-4-2): Foster - Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs - Phillips, Livermore, Barry, Brunt - Rondon, Rodriguez.

West Ham (3-4-2-1): Adrian - Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell - Zabaleta, Kouyate, Obiang, Masuaku - Lanzini, Ayew - Arnautovic.

Prediction

This game will be a tight affair. West Brom will be compact and resolute, while West Ham are expected to be the more attack minded of the two sides. Despite the draw last time out against Arsenal, a win for West Ham is on the cards. Under Moyes, the Hammers have produced some good away performances, and another is expected on Tuesday night.

West Brom 0-1 West Ham