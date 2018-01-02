Andros Townsend Lauds Teammate Wilfried Zaha Following Crystal Palace's Remarkable Turnaround

Speaking ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton, Andros Townsend has praised Wilfired Zaha's role in turning Palace's fortunes around.

Palace held league leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw at the Selhurst Park on Sunday, ending their 18-game top-flight winning run.

Crystal Palace fans will be delighted with this news... #cpfc pic.twitter.com/ZWWHuwAh5a — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 31, 2017

The Eagles recorded only their second home clean sheet of the season against the league's top scorers, and the point ensures that they enter the the new year one place and one point above the relegation places.

After a dismal start to the season, Roy Hodgson's side have now lost only one of their last ten Premier league games, having lost 13 of their previous 16. Indeed, they should even have secured all three points against the undefeated league leaders, but Luka Milivojevic's stoppage-time penalty, which resulted from Sterling's foul on Zaha, was saved by Ederson.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking to Crystal Palace's official website, Townsend praised the Ivorian international's role in Palace's revival:

"I can’t speak highly enough of him, he's been incredible this season."

Pep Guardiola is SERIOUSLY impressed with Wilfried Zaha.



Full video: https://t.co/M6Ge7zuZB7 pic.twitter.com/gcBlD6Pq9W — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 30, 2017

"His first game back was our first win, so that pretty much says it all. He's been terrorising teams week after week in a Palace shirt, and long may that continue."

"At the start of his return we were playing up front together so it was nice to link up with each other, play one-twos and make runs in behind, and play off each other," Townsend revealed.

Palace, and Zaha, will be hoping to continue their remarkable run when they visit Southampton on Tuesday. If the Eagles manage to avoid defeat, they will equal the clubs' Premier League record of five consecutive away matches unbeaten.