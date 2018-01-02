Andros Townsend Lauds Teammate Wilfried Zaha Following Crystal Palace's Remarkable Turnaround

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Speaking ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton, Andros Townsend has praised Wilfired Zaha's role in turning Palace's fortunes around. 

Palace held league leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw at the Selhurst Park on Sunday, ending their 18-game top-flight winning run

The Eagles recorded only their second home clean sheet of the season against the league's top scorers, and the point ensures that they enter the the new year one place and one point above the relegation places.

After a dismal start to the season, Roy Hodgson's side have now lost only one of their last ten Premier league games, having lost 13 of their previous 16. Indeed, they should even have secured all three points against the undefeated league leaders, but Luka Milivojevic's stoppage-time penalty, which resulted from Sterling's foul on Zaha, was saved by Ederson. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking to Crystal Palace's official website, Townsend praised the Ivorian international's role in Palace's revival:

"I can’t speak highly enough of him, he's been incredible this season." 

"His first game back was our first win, so that pretty much says it all. He's been terrorising teams week after week in a Palace shirt, and long may that continue."

"At the start of his return we were playing up front together so it was nice to link up with each other, play one-twos and make runs in behind, and play off each other," Townsend revealed.

Palace, and Zaha, will be hoping to continue their remarkable run when they visit Southampton on Tuesday. If the Eagles manage to avoid defeat, they will equal the clubs' Premier League record of five consecutive away matches unbeaten. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters