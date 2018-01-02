Argentina Star 'Looking to Leave Man Utd in January' in Order to Seal Spot in World Cup Squad

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero could be forced to look for a move away from the club in order to keep his spot as Argentina's number one ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Romero has yet to feature in the Premier League for Jose Mourinho's side this season, with his five appearances for the Old Trafford all coming in domestic and European cup competitions.

The Independent claim that Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has told his players that they must be getting regular football if they are to feature in the 23-man squad to compete in Russia over the summer, and quoted a source close to Romero as saying: "Sergio has offers from the Premier League, Argentina and Spain.


"He knows he needs to play and the appropriate people in Manchester are aware too."

Romero has 93 caps for his country in total, and played every minute of Argentina's 18 match qualifying campaign for this summer's tournament, which his side only qualified for thanks to Lionel Messi's final day hat-trick to give them the win they required away to Ecuador to secure their place in Russia.

The United goalkeeper is thought to be facing competition for his position as Argentina number one from Real Sociedad's Geronimo Rulli, and Agustin Marchesin of Mexican side America.

One unlikely destination for Romero is Arsenal, with reports last month linking the goalkeeper with a move to United's Premier League rivals.

