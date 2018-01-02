Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Claims He Has No Interest in Deal for Chelsea's David Luiz in January

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has finally spoken out on speculation linking Chelsea defender David Luiz with a January transfer window switch to the Gunners, claiming that he has no interest in signing the player. Luiz was rumoured to have fallen out with Blues boss Antonio Conte in November, which has lead to his repeated exclusion from the Chelsea team.

As reported by the Metro, Wenger finally opened up on the widespread speculation linking the Brazilian with a move to the Emirates Stadium, claiming that suggestions of a deal were wide of the mark. Wenger said:

"I don’t want to speak about any names. But these reports (of signing Luiz) are wrong."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Luiz was believed to have incurred the wrath of Conte after a particularly poor performance in Chelsea's abject 3-0 Champions League away loss to Roma - where the 30-year-old reverted from the disciplined defender he has become under Conte to the more rash, unpredictable player he became known as during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

A knee injury has seen Luiz out of action for the Premier League champions since November, but rumours persist that Conte's fall-out with the former Paris Saint-Germain man is also a reason behind his continued absence from the Chelsea squad.

Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-back, as Lauren Koscielny and Per Mertesacker enter the twilight of their careers.

With star forward Alexis Sánchez strongly tipped to join Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City in the transfer window, the Gunners could find themselves with around £40m available to reinvest in new talent.

Luiz could cost Arsenal around £30m, with Chelsea unwilling to make a big loss on the player they re-signed from PSG for £34m in 2016.

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of Liverpool in fourth place. Wenger's side have a game in hand, and will be hoping that a win over Chelsea tomorrow will be the boost they need ahead of a hotly contested battle for a top four finish.