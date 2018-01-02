Arsenal Face Injury Crisis With Trio of Key Stars Doubtful for Chelsea Clash

Arsenal face an injury crisis heading into their fixture with Chelsea on Wednesday, with Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac needing treatment after the Gunners’ controversial 1-1 draw with West Brom on New Year’s Eve and Mesut Ozil facing a race to return to full fitness.

Manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the trio may not feature at all in Wednesday clash.

Alexis Sanchez’s late free-kick appeared to win it for Arsenal, but a poor penalty decision against Callum Chambers allowed Jay Rodriguez to equalise, ensuring Arsenal’s disappointing 2017 ended in controversy.

Whilst Wenger was notably angry over the manner of which his side dropped points, he is unsurprisingly concerned with the welfare of his players ahead of a big game.

Kolasinac out for two weeks



Ozil & Koscielny both doubts for Chelsea



Ozil missed the game against West Brom with a knee injury and faces a race to be fit in time whilst Koscielny and Kolasinac both hobbled off the field at the Hawthorns.





Wenger, speaking in his pre-match conference, said: “At the moment, our injury list is quite long.

“We lost Kolasinac and Koscielny in the game [at West Brom]. The two who have a little chance…Ozil might have a test this morning. Koscielny is 30-70 available.”

Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud and Santi Cazorla are all also either doubtful or definitely out for Wednesday’s clash, meaning Arsenal could have their squad stretched very thinly.

Wenger has recently ruled out a particular addition to his squad, rejecting reports of a move for Chelsea defender David Luiz.