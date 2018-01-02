Arsene Wenger Considers Recalling Loaned Out Striker as Strike-Force Stretches Thin

Arsene Wenger is considering terminating Lucas Perez’s loan as he bids to bolster Arsenal’s attacking options in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is considering ending Lucas Perez’s loan early as he looks to reinforce his attacking options in January.

The 29-year-old, who only scored a single goal in his 11 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, returned to former club Deportivo La Coruna on loan this summer.

Contrasting his form at Arsenal, the Spaniard has been in reasonably good form since his return, and has scored as many goals as Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga this season. Admittedly, that’s still just four, but it currently makes him Deportivo’s top scorer so far.

According to the Daily Mirror, Wenger is considering bringing Perez back as a less expensive option than signing a new striker.

It is no secret that Theo Walcott is growing frustrated at the club and Wenger is considering allowing Walcott an exit after Everton, West Ham and Walcott’s former club Southampton all making enquiries.

But with Olivier Giroud on the treatment table and the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga never going away, Wenger is cautious to leave himself light for striking options and Perez could be a viable option.

Wenger still likes Perez, who he signed for around £17m back in 2016, and hasn’t closed the door on him as an Arsenal player. The French boss is also reportedly wanting to bring in another centre-back, where the club are severely hit with injuries.

West Brom’s Jonny Evans is reportedly a target, although he would have to battle Manchester City for the Northern Irishman’s signature.

Wenger recently ruled out a move for Chelsea’s David Luiz after the Brazilian was dropped by Antonio Conte.