La Liga leaders Barcelona have received a fresh boost to their season with the news that winger Ousmane Dembele is once again available to play for the Catalan club following a significant spell on the sidelines.

The 20-year-old French winger hasn't featured for Catalan giants since rupturing a tendon in his left thigh during a 2-1 win at Getafe on the 16th September, a layoff much longer than initial reports had suggested.

A statement released on Barcelona's website on Tuesday read: "The return of Ousmane Dembélé to the pitch is getting closer. In fact, on Tuesday he received medical discharge from the Club's Medical Services and, therefore, Ernesto Valverde can already count on him.



"The 20-year-old will be able to play again, three and a half months after the rupture of the tendon of the femoral biceps in his left thigh, an injury that occurred against Getafe on September 16.

"Despite the need for an operation in Finland, Dembélé quickly started his recovery process and began doing specific work at the Ciutat Esportiva on December 6, ending on January 2."

That injury has restricted Dembele to just three appearances for Barca following his controversial €105m move from Borussia Dortmund in August, which made him the joint second most expensive player in world football, alongside his fellow countryman and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

While the statement claims Dembele is now ready to feature for Barcelona again, it is unclear yet whether he will feature in feature in Barcelona's next fixture, a Copa Del Rey game away to Celta Vigo on Thursday.