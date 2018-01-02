Chelsea Fans React to Exciting News of Potential January Move for Leicester's Riyad Mahrez

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Chelsea are interested in signing Leicester CIty's midfielder Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window, according to Football London

The Algerian international, whose performances in Leicester's title-winning season earned him the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year award, has looked back to his best this season with seven goals and eight assists so far - and his re-invigoration has not gone unnoticed. 

According to reports, Chelsea are among a number of clubs keen to acquire the Algerian's signature in January. Mahrez has made no secret of his aspirations to play at the highest level possible, and was reportedly close to leaving the King Power stadium in the summer before any potential move was blocked by Leicester, according to the midfielder:

“'They didn't want to sell me. They said, 'Yes, (there will be) no problem if something comes up'," Mahrez revealed, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.  

"But behind the scenes they were blocking stuff — talking to clubs but just not wanting to sell me.

“But I'm confident. Contract or no contract, I believe I will get to the top. When you have quality, and show it, there's no problem.”

The midfielder may finally get his big move away from the King Power Stadium, with Stamford Bridge one of the potential destinations

Conte's side has struggled to come anywhere close to emulating last season's title-winning performances, and the Italian is eager to add some quality to his squad, as are Chelsea fans. 

With the news of a potential Mahrez arrival on the horizon, Blues fans are understandably excited. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters