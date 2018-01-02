Chelsea Fans React to Exciting News of Potential January Move for Leicester's Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea are interested in signing Leicester CIty's midfielder Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window, according to Football London.

The Algerian international, whose performances in Leicester's title-winning season earned him the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year award, has looked back to his best this season with seven goals and eight assists so far - and his re-invigoration has not gone unnoticed.

SCOUT: Mahrez – signed by 117,915 ahead of GW22 and owned by 500,444 – has now produced a goal or an assist in 8 of the last 9 GWs.#FPL #LEIHUD pic.twitter.com/I5jkWMgp4f — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 1, 2018

According to reports, Chelsea are among a number of clubs keen to acquire the Algerian's signature in January. Mahrez has made no secret of his aspirations to play at the highest level possible, and was reportedly close to leaving the King Power stadium in the summer before any potential move was blocked by Leicester, according to the midfielder:

“'They didn't want to sell me. They said, 'Yes, (there will be) no problem if something comes up'," Mahrez revealed, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

"But behind the scenes they were blocking stuff — talking to clubs but just not wanting to sell me.

“But I'm confident. Contract or no contract, I believe I will get to the top. When you have quality, and show it, there's no problem.”

What a start to 2018 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9QisaXsEXS — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 1, 2018

The midfielder may finally get his big move away from the King Power Stadium, with Stamford Bridge one of the potential destinations.

Conte's side has struggled to come anywhere close to emulating last season's title-winning performances, and the Italian is eager to add some quality to his squad, as are Chelsea fans.

With the news of a potential Mahrez arrival on the horizon, Blues fans are understandably excited.