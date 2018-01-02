Chris Hughton Disappointed to Not Take All Three Points in 2-2 Draw with Bournemouth

Chris Hughton admitted his frustration at his side's inability to gain all three points in Brighton's 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

Despite having the majority of the clear-cut chances, with Jose Izquierdo and Glenn Murray through on goal in the second half, several good saves by Asmir Begovic denied the home side a second home win in a row.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Hughton said: "It's hugely disappointing. We spoke about areas we need to address, opportunities to score more goals and be creative.

"We had by far the better of the clear-cut chances. To come in at 2-2, having led twice, it feels like two points lost. What should have been 3-1 becomes 2-2."

"This is a game we deserved to win, but haven't lost - we need to take that mentality into the next few games.

The point on Monday kept Brighton in 12th, five points clear of the bottom three, with just two home victories since September.

Pressed for any news on the rumoured pursuit of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, Hughton was noncommittal, but admitted the Seagulls may need reinforcements in the coming month, adding:

"We will try to do some business, but it's not a great market in January."