Claude Puel Praises Game-Changing Mahrez as Adrien Silva Makes Highly Anticipated Debut

Leicester City manager Claude Puel was full of praise for Riyad Mahrez following the Foxes 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Monday.
Despite a dull first-half of football, Leicester were able to show their quality during the second 45 minutes, with Mahrez's outstanding opener proving to be the catalyst for the Foxes incredible turnaround.
What a start to 2018 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9QisaXsEXS— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 1, 2018
"We scored through Riyad [Mahrez] and after that we had more space and we scored more," Puel told the Leicester City website.
"We put in a good performance today. It was a fantastic game for Riyad. It was fresh legs today with quality and more intensity, with and without the ball.
"He showed his quality. I like all the play of the team with quality. To play just two days after our game at Liverpool, with this quality and intensity was good.
"It was important against this team because they try to play good football. It is a good win today."
The 56-year-old manager also touched on the long-awaited 'Adrien Silva Day'. Following a gruelling four months without stepping onto the pitch for Leicester, the former Sporting CP captain made a brief cameo at the end of the game - much to the delight of the home supporters.
"[Silva] kept a fantastic positive attitude all the time," he continued.
"Now it's a good reward to come in and to look forward. It's a good thing for us. He had to make more efforts than the other players to keep a good level of fitness. Now it is good for him to come on in the game and now to look forward.
"It is a good thing for us of course because he can bring a good feeling to the team, like Matty James after his injury. It is amazing."