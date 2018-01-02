Claude Puel Set for Riyad Mahrez Talks as Leicester Brace for January Bids for Talisman

Claude Puel has revealed his plans to sit down with Riyad Mahrez and discuss the Leicester City talisman's future at the club.

The Algerian forward has been in sensational form ever since the Frenchman took over in the Midlands on October 25, with six goals and four assists chalked up in the Premier League in 13 games since Puel's appointment.

Speaking after the Foxes' 3-0 triumph over Huddersfield Town on New Year's Eve, Puel insisted (via the Leicester Mercury) he would do all that he could to try and convince Mahrez to stay.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He said: “I like this player and I'd like to keep our best players, of course. We will ask him the question. It is a question for him.

“I am happy for him to play on. It will be important to keep the maximum of our players. It is speculation about Riyad. He is with us. I would like to keep all my best players for the squad.

“It was a fantastic game for Riyad. It was fresh feet today with quality and more intensity, with and without the ball. He showed his quality.

What a start to 2018 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9QisaXsEXS — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 1, 2018

"Just to play after two days since our game at Liverpool, with this quality and intensity. It was important against this team because they try to play good football. It is a good win today.”

Mahrez's transfer request was begrudgingly accepted by Leicester last summer as he looked for a way out of the club, but only a £32m bid from Roma was forthcoming despite numerous reports of Arsenal and other clubs being interested in his services.

Riyad Mahrez is the best player to ever play for Leicester City.... Irreplaceable. #LCFC — Scott Smith (@scottsmith_4) January 2, 2018

Speculation is once again rife over the 26-year-old's future at the King Power stadium due to his recent displays, and Puel explained how a secret weapon deployed by him had gotten the best out of Mahrez over the past three months.

He added: “I speak French and we speak. Sometimes it's not enough, like our game versus Liverpool there was not enough quality, technique.

“The most important thing was to think about our play. Riyad and all the players are enjoying their game.

“For example, for his first game Matty James played well with quality and technique. There was quality all around the pitch and that gives all the players confidence. Riyad can get more possession and more opportunities to make more difference on the pitch.”