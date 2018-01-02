Crystal Palace Facing Injury Crisis as Puncheon and Dann Could Miss Rest of the Season

Crystal Palace are on the verge on an injury crisis, with key midfielder Jason Puncheon rumoured to be out for the rest of the season - while star defender Scott Dunn be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a serious knee injury. The two players picked up their injuries against Manchester City, when making hard tackles on the opposition.

Journalist Shane Burns broke the news of Puncheon's season-ending knee injury on Twitter, confirming the worst fears of the Selhurst Park faithful.

Jason Puncheon out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament after his horror challenge on Kevin De Bruyne. — Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) January 1, 2018

The Guardian have also reported that Dann too could miss the rest of the season for Roy Hodgson's side, after also picking up a knee injury when making a crunching tackle. Both players have been assessed by the Crystal Palace medical team, and will be sent for scans this week to determine whether the extent of their injuries are as serious as feared.



Defenders Mamadou Sakho and Joel Ward are both recovering from ankle injuries, meaning that a central defensive pairing of Martin Kelly and James Tomkins could be fielded against Southampton on Tuesday. With both Patrick van Aanholt and Yohan Cabaye one booking away from a suspension, the Eagles' player options appear to be diminishing rapidly.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson helped to drag the club off the bottom of the table when he took over from Frank de Boer in September. However, the Londoners are just one point clear of the relegation zone, and face tricky matches against the likes of Burnley, Arsenal and West Ham in the upcoming run of Premier League fixtures.