Ex-England Boss Makes Stunning Prediction About Alexis Sanchez's Next Club

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

It had seemed almost a foregone conclusion that Arsenal's Chilean star Alexis Sanchez would be heading to Manchester City either this January or in the summer to link up again with ex-boss Pep Guardiola.

But currently unemployed manager Steven McClaren has sensationally claimed that he believes that there is a different English club which the attacker could end up at.

Speaking to Sky Sports (H/T The Daily Star), McClaren, who recently left his role at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, said that Liverpool could be a possible option for the want-away player.

After being asked about how Liverpool could replace Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who is rumoured for a move to Barcelona, McClaren said: "It’s difficult. I would look at Sanchez from Arsenal as there may be a bit of movement there.

"Sanchez will be ambitious and he’s that type of player that could replace Coutinho."

But McClaren did add that with Liverpool's attacking strength, maybe the loss of Coutinho wouldn't hurt Liverpool as much as some may think.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-ARSENAL

"Liverpool won’t want to lose Coutinho’s quality.” he said.


"But when you’ve got [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, [Adam] Lallana, you might not need to replace him that much."

Merseyside would certainly be a surprise final destination for Sanchez, but it remains to be seen whether Manchester City plan to move for the player this January, or, indeed, whether Coutinho will even end up leaving Liverpool. 

