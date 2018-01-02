Ex-Striker Tony Cottee Puts Arsenal Contract Rebel Alexis Sanchez's Future Down to One Question

Alexis Sanchez’s Arsenal exit is pretty much a sure thing now (sorry Arsenal fans) but the date of the move is still very undecided.

Former Everton striker Tony Cottee, speaking to the Daily Star, believes it will be about one question: money or silverware?

According to Cottee, when Sanchez makes his move will be entirely dependant on whichever the Chilean values more.

“Purely from a player’s point of view, he needs to sit tight Sanchez if it’s about money," Cottee said.

Sanchez’s performances of the pitch have basically shouted to the fans ‘I don’t want to be here’ as the forward doesn’t seem to be giving 100% to a team it’s now evident he won’t be part of for much longer.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

But if the money is what Sanchez is after, it would be better for him to wait until his contract runs out at the end of the season, Cottee explained.

“He’s just got to sit tight because at the end he’s going to get a stack-load more money at the end of the season by being a free transfer than if he moves now.”

If Sanchez were to run his contract down, he would command a higher salary with all the top European clubs scrambling over each other for his signature. However, if his goal is trophies, a move in this window would be the ideal one.

Nearly January 2nd and we still haven’t signed Alexis Sanchez. I’m shook. — Freddie (@Beardamendi) January 1, 2018

“If it’s about football, he’ll sign for Man City and move on.”

If Sanchez were to move to long-time admirers Manchester City, he would have a very good chance of picking up a Premier League winner’s medal, given the Citizen’s blitzing run of form.

Meanwhile, recent reports have said that Arsene Wenger is considering recalling Lucas Perez from his loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna to bolster his dwindling attacking options.