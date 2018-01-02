Huddersfield Complete Loan Deal for Monaco Defender Terence Kongolo

Huddersfield Town have completed their first signing of the January transfer window, securing the services of Monaco defender Terence Kongolo on loan from the Ligue 1 champions.

Kongolo, who only joined the French side from Dutch heavyweights Feyenoord in the summer, has joined The Terriers on loan until the end of the season.

OFFICIAL: Huddersfield Town bring in Terence Kongolo (23) on loan from AS Monaco.



Left-back, centre-back and Dutch International, he's a decent coup for a club of Huddersfield's level.



Good option for Wagner.

Speaking about the deal to the club's website, Huddersfield manager David Wagner said: “Terence is a top player who we’ve followed from his time at Feyenoord. His big summer move to Monaco put him out of our reach at the time, but we’re delighted we can bring him in on loan now.

“He is a high-quality young centre back and will provide us with a great option for the rest of the Premier League season."

How much do you know about #htafc's new signing Terence Kongolo?



Click here to find out more about the 23 year-old defender

Speaking about Kongolo's quality, Wagner went onto claim: “Terence has qualities that will really suit our style of play.





"He’s athletic and mobile and he plays on the front foot in the way he defends and uses the ball. I’m excited to work with him during the course of the season.”





Kongolo has struggled for first team opportunities since moving to Monaco, having made just six appearances in all competitions this season, and a deal to bring the Dutchman to Huddersfield was reportedly in place in before the start of the transfer window.

The defender could make his debut for his new side when Huddersfield travel to Championship side Bolton Wanderers in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Saturday.