Jose Mourinho Looks to Solve Man Utd's Long-Term Left Back Issue With Napoli Star

January 02, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been granted his wish to spend on transfer recruits in January with Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam recognised as a priority, according to Italian reports. 

The Algeria international is currently sidelined with a cruciate knee ligament injury which he sustained against Manchester City in the Champions League back in November. Nevertheless, this setback will not deter United in their pursuit of Ghoulam as he is recognised as one of the world's elite left backs and has attracted a lot of interest from a host of suitors eager to capture his signature.

Reported by Tuttosport (via the Sun), Mourinho has been given the go ahead by the club's hierarchy to match the player's release clause after Napoli secured the defender on a new and improved contract at the beginning of December which now expires in 2022. 

The report claims that a deal could be sanctioned by Napoli once they secure a deal for £27m-rated Benfica full back Alejandro Grimaldo.

Ashley Young has impressed as the Red Devils' makeshift left back this season, but Mourinho is not keen to continue playing the ageing England international out of position. 


