Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has admitted that he's interested in signing Schalke's star midfielder Leon Goreztka, who is out of contract at the end of the season. It is likely that his club will opt to sell him in the transfer window, so that they don't run the risk of seeing the prodigious talent leave on a free transfer when his deal ends.

As reported by German outlet Sport Bild, Heynckes spoke over the future of the German international, claiming that he's a big fan of the 22-year-old, but faces competition from Spain for his signature. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss said:

"He is a good player. I like him. We have to wait and see, his agent said the Spaniards are still in the race. We will see."

Both fans of Chelsea and Liverpool will be watching the potential deal with great interest for different reasons. The Reds are keen to sign Goretzka themselves, with Jürgen Klopp eager to strengthen their side with the hardy midfielder. Chelsea hope the deal could make way for Bayern's Arturo Vidal's widely speculated move to Stamford Bridge coming to fruition.

Bayern went into the Bundesliga winter break top of the table, nine points clear of their nearest rivals Schalke. It is unclear whether Die Königsblauen would be willing to give their divisional challengers a boost in their bid to win the league, which should give Liverpool fans hope of wrestling Goretzka from Bayern's grip.

With summer signing Corentin Tolisso having a mixed start to his career with the Bavarian giants, Heynckes may well look to bring Goretzka in as a tried-and-tested Bundesliga player. The former Bochum youth player has scored six goals in his 12 senior appearances for Germany, and starred for his country in their victorious Confederations Cup 2017 campaign.

Bayern are currently traveling to Qatar, where they will play their traditional winter break tie to keep their players sharp. The Bundesliga champions will face Qatar Stars League side Ahli SC, before returning to Germany for an away trip to fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on the 12th January.