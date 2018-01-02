Jurgen Klopp Responds to Nike's Coutinho to Barcelona Fiasco: 'I Couldn't Be Less Interested'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has refused to be drawn in on the news of Philippe Coutinho's name appearing on Nike's website in a Barcelona ad.

The Brazilian has long been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, and widespread reports claim that he will make the transition during this transfer window.

On Sunday, sportswear giants Nike made a quite the gaffe, advertising the player's name on their website with a reference to Barca, urging fans to get their Coutinho jerseys as quickly as possible.

"Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou," the ad read. "Get your 2017/18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it.

"Act fast—free personalisation only available until 6 January."

This is the biggest hint pointing to a January move for Coutinho. But having spoken to the press after Liverpool's 2-1 win over Burnley, Klopp claimed to be uninterested.

"I couldn't be less interested," he replied after being quizzed over Nike's oversight.

Coutinho himself was asked about the rumours recently, and told Sky Sports: "I always say the same thing. I try to enjoy the moment.

"I like to play football and, every time when I go on the pitch, I try my best."



The Reds meanwhile, have finally completed the capture of Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. The player was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player on Monday after completing the £75m transfer.

The club have also been linked with a move for Leon Goretzka, who apparently hasn't agreed to move to Bayern Munich, contrary to what was previously reported. So it will be interesting to see what happens from here.