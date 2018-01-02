Liverpool Defender Jon Flanagan Pleads Guilty in Court to Charge of Assault in City Centre

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault. The 25-year-old has appeared in Liverpool Magistrates Court to face charges for an incident in the city centre on December 22.

As reported by Sky Sports News' Twitter, the England international is set to be sentenced this afternoon after pleading guilty to the offence.

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Flanagan faced charges of assaulting a woman and could face up to six months in jail depending on the judge's sentence.

Addressing the issue, a Liverpool FC spokesperson told the Echo: "The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities."

Once tipped as a bright prospect with an England career ahead of him, Flanagan has seen a series of injuries stall his progress significantly.

The youth academy prodigy hasn't made a single appearance for Jürgen Klopp's side this season, and spent an underwhelming season on loan at Burnley during the 2016/17 campaign.

The news comes on a day which has seen former England and Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair plead guilty to drink-driving and racially assaulting a police officer. The BBC Sport pundit went on trial in Blackpool, after committing the offences on November 12th. Sinclair is likely to be sentenced today, on what is a dark day for the reputation of British footballers.

