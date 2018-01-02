Liverpool Defender Jon Flanagan Pleads Guilty in Court to Charge of Assault in City Centre

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault. The 25-year-old has appeared in Liverpool Magistrates Court to face charges for an incident in the city centre on December 22.

As reported by Sky Sports News' Twitter, the England international is set to be sentenced this afternoon after pleading guilty to the offence.

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Flanagan faced charges of assaulting a woman and could face up to six months in jail depending on the judge's sentence. 

Addressing the issue, a Liverpool FC spokesperson told the Echo: "The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities."

Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier League

Once tipped as a bright prospect with an England career ahead of him, Flanagan has seen a series of injuries stall his progress significantly. 

The youth academy prodigy hasn't made a single appearance for Jürgen Klopp's side this season, and spent an underwhelming season on loan at Burnley during the 2016/17 campaign.

The news comes on a day which has seen former England and Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair plead guilty to drink-driving and racially assaulting a police officer. The BBC Sport pundit went on trial in Blackpool, after committing the offences on November 12th. Sinclair is likely to be sentenced today, on what is a dark day for the reputation of British footballers.

Liverpool's dramatic late win over Burnley has seen them go within just two points of second placed Manchester United in the Premier League. It seems that Manchester City are almost certain to win the title, as they currently sit 12 points clear at the top with a game in hand. Assuring Champions League football for the 2018/19 season will now be the Reds' primary aim.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters