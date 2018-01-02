Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is reportedly under growing pressure after a poor run of form in recent months has seen the Potters sucked into a relegation battle.

According to Sky Sports, the Stoke are 'considering the future,' with a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle on New Year's Day leaving the club just two points above the drop zone.

Hughes' team have won just twice in the Premier League since October, while five of their last seven outings have all ended in defeat, including a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Chelsea on 30th December.

Earlier this week, a defiant Hughes insisted he remains the 'best person' for the job.

"Who else is going to do it?" he said after the New Year's Day defeat against Newcastle.

"In terms of the knowledge of the group and the progress in my time here, I'm the best person to do it. The players are frustrated, disappointed, but that's a consequence of the high standards that I've set here," the 54-year-old commented.

Having taken over at Stoke from Tony Pulis in 2013, Hughes is currently one of the longest serving managers in the Premier League after four-and-a-half years in the job.

Only Eddie Howe, at Bournemouth since 2012, and Arsene Wenger, at Arsenal since 1996, have been in charge of their respective current sides longer than Hughes at Stoke.

Stoke will have brief respite from the Premier League at the weekend when they face League Two Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Premier League action will then resume on 15th January with a trip to Old Trafford. Whether Hughes remains in charge long enough to face his former club remains to be seen.