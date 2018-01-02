Monchengladbach Launch £10m Bid for West Ham Starlet Reece Oxford After Loan Spell Is Cut Short

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

German Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach have launched a £10m bid to sign young West Ham defender Reece Oxford. 

The English teenager was on loan at the German club, but was recalled early by parent club West Ham amid rumours of a permanent move. 

The Sun now report that Monchengladbach remain determined to sign Oxford, despite his loan spell being cut short. Oxford was supposed to spend the season on loan in Germany after being informed that he would not get much game time for the Hammers. 

Borussia Monchengladbach director Max Eberl has recently claimed that Oxford himself wishes to make his move to Germany permanent, and momentum seems to be shifting that way with this £10m offer. 

Oxford made only three Bundesliga appearances before being recalled by West Ham. Yet that seems to have been enough to impress the German club to want to sign the 19-year-old permanently. 

It remains to be seen whether Hammers boss David Moyes can find a spot for Oxford in West Ham's first team. While he was seemingly recalled to help ensure he stays at the club, Oxford could have a part to play in West Ham's Premier League survival bid. 

Other reports suggest that Oxford could be sent out on loan once again by West Ham, this time to RB Leipzig. Oxford looks to be a hot property right now with bags of potential. West Ham fans will certainly be aggrieved to see that potential realised elsewhere.

